There’s more to do these days on the man-made Hart-Miller Island. The transition from dredge dumpsite to wildlife habitat and state park for mariners, birders and others will bloom again this month. Starting May 7th, visitors can rent bicycles, hike on newly cleared trails and participate in recreational programs on the south side of the island.

Hart-Miller is a 1,100-acre island located north of Baltimore near the mouth of Middle River. It is accessible only by boat and is a popular summertime raft-up area in the upper Chesapeake. The western shore offers safe mooring, wading and access to a 3,000-foot sandy beach. In the past, visitors have had access to only the perimeter of the island, but now they will enjoy the previously gated-off areas.

Park staff will be on site five days a week from May through September. The park will be open Thursday through Monday to accommodate weekend traffic and closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The 800-acre north end of the island remains an active construction zone. No more spoils are being deposited there, but workers are drying and processing dredge materials. Eventually, it will be planted with trees and shrubs and will also become a part

of the park.

The DNR will be monitoring visitor traffic to develop a long-range plan for the island. It’s potentially a major draw for birdwatchers because of the many birds that stop over during migrations. Nearly 300 species have been documented on the island, including killdeer, American oystercatchers, black ducks, tundra swans, and downy woodpeckers. dnr2.maryland.gov