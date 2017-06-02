Chesapeake Changes Gas for the Better

Maryland gas changes for the better

Mariners will soon find a new fuel at Maryland marinas that’s better for their boat and for the environment. Largely due to the work of the nonprofit Marine Trades Association of Maryland, Delegate Herb McMillan and the Gevo fuel company, isobutanol-blended gasoline is now legally available for marinas to dispense. The fuel solves the problems associated with the use of ethanol.

According to testing completed on isobutanol, it offers a 30 percent higher energy content than ethanol, elimination of phase separation issues, reduced emissions, increased octane, and no water solubility glitches.

The EPA-approved fuel is made from renewable resources such as cereal crops, sugarcane, sugar beets, and other cellulosic raw materials. Tested by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) in collaboration with the Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, isobutanol is fully compatible with marine engines. Its performance — validated by Mercury, Evinrude, Johnson, Volvo Penta, Honda, Yamaha, and others — demonstrated that internal combustion engines have no problems running with mixtures of isobutanol and regular ethanol gasoline.

In Maryland, isobutanol is currently available only to on-water fuel facilities. Greg Roda, of Gevo, said he’s been “working like a dog” to make it accessible since it was legalized. “I believe there’s a big market there, and I believe everybody wants it. As you would guess, the supply chain is the hard part.” gevo.com