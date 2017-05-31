Feliz Día del Padre!

For Father’s Day, celebrate the dads in your life with a zesty Tex-Mex menu! All recipes serve four.

Steak Fajitas

½ cup Mexican or other beer

½ cup lime juice

2 tsp. chili powder

½ tsp. salt and pepper

2 lbs. skirt steaks (may also use chicken, shrimp or pork tenderloin)

2 large sweet peppers

1 large onion

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

12 foil-wrapped, ﬂour tortillas (warm) Optional extras: shredded cheddar, chopped scallions, sour cream, hot sauce, avocado

Mix ﬁrst four ingredients and marinate the steak for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, cut the peppers into 1/2-inch-wide strips; cut the onion in half and then into thin slices. Place vegetables into a bowl and mix in 1 tablespoon of olive oil and garlic.

Add the other tablespoon of olive oil to the skillet and heat for a few seconds. Add peppers and onions, and let them cook undisturbed for 2 minutes, then stir and cook for two more minutes. Repeat until vegetables are softened and charred in spots. Grill steak to desired wellness.

Let rest for 5 minutes, then slice thinly across the grain. Serve with onions and peppers, warm tortillas and accompaniments.