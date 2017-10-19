The Smartplug Shore Power Systems connector is designed

to provide better protection for your boat against loose connections and corrosion. Unlike traditional twist-type plugs, its

pin-and-clip design delivers more than 20 times the metal-to-metal contact, reducing the chance of fire due to resistance and overheating.

Three weatherproof seals ensure a safe, dry connection. Available in 30- or 50-amp versions with stainless steel, black, white, or gray nonmetallic covers.

MSRP varies; smartplug.com