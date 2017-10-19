The Smartplug Shore Power Systems

The Smartplug Shore Power Systems

shore power adapter

The Smartplug Shore Power Systems connector is designed
to provide better protection for your boat against loose connections and corrosion. Unlike traditional twist-type plugs, its
pin-and-clip design delivers more than 20 times the metal-to-metal contact, reducing the chance of fire due to resistance and overheating.

Three weatherproof seals ensure a safe, dry connection. Available in 30- or 50-amp versions with stainless steel, black, white, or gray nonmetallic covers.

MSRP varies; smartplug.com

