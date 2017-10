See clearly underwater without a mask or snorkel while floating on a Reefboard. This fun water toy features a 14.5-inch HD VuScreen offering an underwater view without getting your face and head wet. Each has a protected cargo net to store a phone, camera, sunscreen, and more. Safe for all ages and sizes up to 250 pounds and available in three models: Discover, Explore and Adventure.

MSRP from $295; reefboard.com