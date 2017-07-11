Top Ten Tips for Sun Safety

It’s natural to want to get out in the sun during warm summer days. It should also be second nature to take steps to protect your skin from the sun when you go outside. How do you stay safe in the sun? Read our Top 10 Sun Safety Tips and you could win a sun protection item from Seirus!

Send us an email to marketing@southernboating.com with your favorite sun safety tip and you could win one of the products below.

Wear a protective wide-brimmed hat to shade your head and shoulders. Wear wrap-around sunglasses to protect your eyes.

Do not use tanning beds. Apply a sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher whenever you’re outdoors. To achieve adequate UV protection you should use products that provide broad-spectrum protection, which means protection against both UVB and UVA rays. Reapply sunscreen after swimming, perspiring, and toweling off.

Wear protective loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

Your face is one of the most sun-sensitive parts of the body. Protect it with items like a Sundana or Sunthing.

The sun is weakest before 10 am and after 5 pm, so when at all possible, plan outdoor activities then.

Stay in the shade—particularly around mid-day.

Keep your scalp, face and neck protected with an all-in-one product.

Like the items from Seirus? Send an email to marketing@southernboating.com with your favorite sun safety tip and one could be yours!