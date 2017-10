A unique accessory for every sailor and shoreside supporter, C’est La Vie Harken Bracelet flaunts intricate details that enhance the design of this nautically inspired piece of jewelry.

The delicate 11mm charm is available in solid 925 silver or solid 9kt gold, and the cord comes in black or red.

MSRP $295 (gold), $45 (silver);

cestlaviejewellery.com