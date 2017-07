Keep it Cool with a Yeti Rambler Jug

Ready to withstand rugged conditions, the YETI RAMBLER JUG is made with 18/8 kitchen-grade stainless steel. Puncture- and rust-resistant, it will also not retain odor. Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps contents cold or hot for hours. An optional jug mount can be fastened to your boat to keep the Yeti Rambler Jug secure. Available in half-gallon or one-gallon sizes. MSRP $100 (half-gallon), $150 (one-gallon); yeti.com