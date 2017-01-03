Happy 2017! The start of a new year can mean many new changes. With the onset of the New Year, you may be tempted to plunge into boating to satisfy your resolutions. Maybe you want to spend more quality time with family on the water. Maybe you’ll start paddleboarding or kayaking to stay in shape. Or maybe 2017 is the year to achieve ultimate happiness by purchasing your dream boat.

If 2017 is the year you do take the plunge into buying your dream boat here are some questions you need to consider.

Type

What does your perfect day on the water look like? It may be heading off shore for some fishing. Maybe you dream of completing the Great Loop. Perhaps you’re keen on exploring the Caribbean. Maybe it’s enough to sit in the sun with some good friends on the ICW. Different strokes, different folks, different types of boats.

Size

Did you know that according to the NMMA, 95% of U.S. boats on the water are 26 feet or less? Think about space, size, and specifications. What are your needs and budget? How many staterooms, if any? Heads? Galley or will an on-deck grill suffice? How much space will you need for supplies like fuel or food?

Make and Model

This is the fun part! There are so many different makes and models on the market depending on your needs. Southern Boating has reviews of boats of all sizes. From inflatables to motor yachts, you can browse a wide variety of makes, models, and brands on our site.

New or used?

The best part about buying a new boat is that it can be customized to your exact specifications—truly a dream boat. Also, most new boats come with a warranty…just in case anything should happen.

But just like cars, buying a used boat can knock a big chunk of change of the original price. Boats depreciate the most during their first season of use, so buying used can greatly ease the strain on your wallet.

The Bottom Line

Buying your dream boat in 2017 can easily become a reality. Will you be making the plunge this year? If so, our team of experts will be here to help!