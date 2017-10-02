Outer Banks Wooden Boat Show

The 6th Annual Roanoke Island Maritime Museum Wooden Boat Show in Manteo on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is scheduled for October 27-28 and open to all wooden boats: power, sail, row, paddle, new construction or restored. Registration is $30 for exhibitors, which includes a pass for a Friday night exhibitors’ welcome reception and a museum T-shirt.

Wooden boat showRegistration forms are available online, at the museum or by calling the museum at (252) 475-1750. The boats are displayed in the Creef Boathouse and Park and in the water at the Roanoke Marshes lighthouse docks. Show-goers will judge the best owner-built/restored or professional-built/restored boat. Awards presented at a dinner Saturday evening include the People’s Choice Award and the H.A. Creef Award, given to the best overall boat. All proceeds benefit a local youth sailing program.
by Chris Knauss Southern Boating October 2017

