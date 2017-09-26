Wilmington vs. Wilmington

Port City Showdown
What’s in a name? If the name is ‘Wilmington’, it’s Riverwalks. The two coastal cities of Delaware and North Carolina share a whole lot more than just a name and a scenic Riverwalk. They share street names (Front, Water, Market and Orange, to name just a few), historic downtowns and some great eats.
Who will win the battle of Wilmington?
Delaware’s port city sits on the Christina and Delaware rivers and is chock-full of activities as the cultural and entertainment capital of the state.
EAT: Harry’s Seafood Grille (101 S Market St) Fresh seafood, reasonable prices, open atmosphere. What’s better than that? harryshospitalitygroup.com/harrys
DRINK: Nomad Bar (905 N Orange St) Aptly described by someone as “…stepping into someone’s living room to listen to a live band.” inwilmingtonde.com/places/nomad-bar
DOCK: Delaware City Marina A full-service marina and boatyard with slips, storage, ship’s store, gift shop, fuel, ice and a full array of marine services. delawarecitymarina.biz/
DO: Riverwalk (N Market St) Lined with activities, eateries, bars, museums and more. riverfrontwilm.com/
North Carolina’s port is the most accessible coastal area in the state. With a rich history and frequent events, the city is always bustling.
EAT: PinPoint (114 Market St) A rotating menu features local seasonal offerings from local farmers & fishermen. pinpointrestaurant.com/
DRINK: The Blind Elephant (21 N Front St ) A 1920s prohibition bar located in an abandoned alley creates a cozy atmosphere and serves top-shelf drinks. blindelephantspeakeasy.com
DOCK: Port City Marina A protected, deep water, full-service marina that can accommodate boats up to 250 feet is situated in the heart of downtown Wilmington. portcitymarina.com
DO: Riverwalk (5 N Water St) A wide walkway with scenic views, the Riverwalk also boast markets and events each weekend. riverfrontwilm.com/
Who should win the battle of Wilmington? Let us know in the comments!
I met my hubbie in Wilmington, NC, it will always win in my book!
NC
We have been to both Wilmingtons the one in NC. has a lot more things to do that you can walk to. and very clean for us boaters. It also has great night life. and not that far from the ICW. and there are three marinas with in a mile of there.
Wilmington NC by far is the most quaint little southern city. Since their renovation of the boardwalks and revitalization of the downtown area and the addition of their new deep water marina…you can’t beat it. The scenery from the boardwalk out over the water is just beautiful and the downtown food and drink is some of the best in the south…you won’t be disappointed!
NC by a large Margin, beautiful beaches, marshes, Marinas, Boatyards, and downtown is special!
Not even a close contest. Wilmington, NC, has that instantly recognizable southern charm with river boat captain’s homes near the water and a down right “flavor” of southern cooking all along the river walk. If you haven’t eaten at Chandlers Wharf or the Pilot’s House, you are missing out.
A solid vote for Wilmington, “Nawth Careolineuh” 😁