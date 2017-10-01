Cruise to these Virginia Vineyards

A different type of booze cruise: boat to these Virginia Vineyards

An inviting and picturesque location to take in the colorful fall season in Chesapeake country is Ingram Bay and the waters of Mill Creek, Virginia. There you will find Jacey Vineyards on a peaceful 150-acre waterfront parcel in historic Northumberland County. Mean low water is about 6 feet, so anchor in Mill Creek and bring your dinghy to the docks. The vineyard is a short walk from on-site piers. The planting originated in 2004, with Vidal Blanc, Petit Verdot and Zinfandel grapes, and has expanded with Albarino, Malbec, Sauvignon Blanc, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Current tasting hours are Saturdays from 11AM to 4PM. Staff is limited and special events are scheduled, so it’s a good idea to call ahead.

(804) 580-4053; jaceyvineyards.com

Speaking of grapes, just to the south on the Rappahannock River is the Tides Inn in Irvington, with classic, comfortable guest suites, golf course, spa, and marina (accommodates vessels up to 150 feet LOA). It is located where the tourism-friendly Chesapeake Bay Wine Trail meets the Virginia Oyster Trail. This charming resort features excursions such as wine tastings along the Virginia Wine Trail, as well as sailing and an abundance of other on-the-water activities.

tidesinn.com

by Chris Knauss Southern Boating October 2017

