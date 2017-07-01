WITH BOATING SEASON IN FULL SWING in Chesapeake country, summer fun includes cruises to popular ports and new destinations, of which there seems to be no end. Urbanna, Virginia, is an old favorite along the banks of the Rappahannock River, and Urbanna businesses sponsor the Music Under the Stars concert series from May to September. July 15th is a great day to visit since Julius Pittman & The Revival, a rock and soul band, will perform a free concert from 6:30PM until dark. Bring a cooler, grab a chair and sit back with the locals.

Everything you need—groceries, wine, beer, pharmacy, doctor, dentist, library, fuel, and even a pool—is within walking distance of Urbanna Creek and its marinas, or take a trolley for 50 cents.

The Urbanna Town Marina (804-758-5440) has a dinghy dock and transient slips with 30- and 50-amp service, cable TV, laundry, and bath house. A long dock accommodates boats 50 feet and up, and wide-beam vessels have use of an extra-wide 27-foot berth. Bridge Marinas (804-758-2642), an 88-slip facility with seven transient slips, offers docking with 30- and 50-amp service, shower facilities, fuel, and a boater’s lounge with a TV and kitchen. urbanna.com