SAILING FOR SCOUTS

The Sea Scouts of the ship Nautilus will be plying the waters of the upper Chesapeake Bay, July 23-29, as part of their annual activities. Sponsored by the Zion Mennonite Church of Souderton, Pennsylvania, the Sea Scouts are Ships (troops) composed of young adults ages 14 to 20. During the summer, the Ship gathers on Sunday afternoons at the Lake Nockamixon Marina for a short meeting and then either sailing, motor boating or both.

This year’s long cruise will be headquartered at the Rodney Scout Reservation in North East, Maryland. soudertonseascouts.org Camp Rodney, in operation since 1923, is located on more than 900 acres of upland woodlands at the head of the Chesapeake Bay and features over a mile of waterfront. Its summer program includes the opportunity for a crew of Scouts, along with a captain and a ﬁrst mate, to sail a 38-foot sailboat on a ﬁve-day cruise, anchoring at a different place each night. delmarvacouncil.org