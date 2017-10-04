Rock Shrimp Festival in St. Marys

45th Annual Rock Shrimp Festival

The St. Marys River at the Georgia-Florida border has been the hub of the U.S. East Coast

commercial shrimp industry for more than a century. Modern trawl net and fishing boat

designs invented in the area in the early 1900s are still being used today. St. Marys, Georgia, celebrates the local shrimping industry and its history on Saturday, October 7th with the 45th Annual Rock Shrimp Festival. If you like shrimp, you will find it prepared at the festival in every possible way, from chilled to boiled and from fried to fricasseed.

Newly added to the event’s activities this year is a Songwriter’s Showcase featuring an afternoon and evening of music performances. Stages will be set up on the waterfront at St. Marys Park. The festival is organized by the Kiwanis Club of St. Marys, and proceeds are used locally to fund Kiwanis youth programs.

Festival details are available at visitstmarys.com/rock-shrimp-festival.html.

By Bob Arrington, Southern Boating October 2017

