Oink! Piglet Shuttle comes to Oriental, NC

The “Sailing Capital of North Carolina” and one of the most popular stops for seasonal

cruisers along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), Oriental, North Carolina, is expanding services to boaters passing through.

The town’s new grocery store, Piggly Wiggly— known locally as “The Piglet”—now has a dedicated boater’s shuttle running to every marina in the village. The Piglet, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, has made this favorite ICW stop even better!

By Bob Arrington, Southern Boating October 2017

