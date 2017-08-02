CYCA Rendezvous at Osprey Point Marina

The Classic Yacht Club of America (CYCA) will hold its fourth rendezvous this season at the Osprey Point Marina on the shores of Swan Creek in Rock Hall, Maryland, August 18-20. The marina and inn at Osprey Point offers a ﬁne mix that includes elegant dining in a relaxed and friendly environment. The marina has ﬂoating docks, wide access channels, full-length ﬁnger piers, dock boxes, Wi-Fi, and electric and water hook-ups.

CYCA was created in 1971 and was organized to promote ownership, preservation, restoration, and knowledge of classic wood pleasure vessels. Since then, it has evolved to include ﬁberglass boats. The club holds rendezvous at different sites on the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries during the boating season, an annual meeting for installation of officers and other events. Seven membership categories are based on type and vintage of boat.

For more information about classic boats or the club, go to classicyachtclub.org.