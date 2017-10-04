Marinas are back up and running: Hurricane Matthew Updates

MARINAS ALONG THE SOUTHEAST ATLANTIC COAST are all too accustomed to cleaning up after tropical storms and hurricanes, but the restoration after last year’s visit from Hurricane Matthew has been especially difficult. Two of the area’s most popular marinas—Harbour Town Yacht Basin on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and Fernandina Harbor Marina on Amelia Island, Florida—are just now getting back to normal business.

Harbour Town Yacht Basin is once again fully operational with completely repaired piers and all-new electrical and water systems. Harbormaster Nancy Cappelmann invites everyone to return as she has missed seeing her cruising friends while the marina was closed for storm repairs.

Fernandina Harbor Marina is partially functional but ready to receive fall cruisers. Dockmaster Kevin Little said all 12 moorings are currently available, as well as four transient slips accommodating vessels up to 50 feet in length with a maximum 5-foot draft. Slips may be reserved up to two weeks in advance. The dinghy dock is open, and the fuel dock is expected to reopen by the end of the year.

By Bob Arrington, Southern Boating October 2017

