Downrigging Downtown

Tall ships gather at Downrigging Weekend

THE HISTORIC MARITIME TOWN OF CHESTERTOWN, located on the banks of Maryland’s Chester River, offers Chesapeake Bay cruisers much to see during its 14th Annual Downrigging Weekend Tall Ship and Wooden Boat Festival (October 27-29). The event started in November 2001, when the newly-launched schooner Sultana and the Pride of Baltimore II sailed together on the Chester before both vessels “downrigged” for the winter. The combination of cool breezes, fall colors at their peak and migrating waterfowl flying overhead make it a great time for a celebration.

Over the years, the festival has evolved into one of the largest tall ship gatherings on the East Coast. Expect to see a waterfront packed with ships, schooners and wooden boats, live musical entertainment, lectures by nationally recognized authors and filmmakers, and opportunities to sail aboard a tall ship. Plenty of space for small boat and dinghy docking is available at Wilmer Park. A good place to anchor is along the far shore, opposite the town’s waterfront.

sultanaeducation.org

by Chris Knauss Southern Boating October 2017

Additional Chesapeake and Mid-Atlantic Updates:

Virginia Vineyards

Wooden Boat Shows