Crevalle Boats on the Middle River

Crevalle Boats now has a Northeast dealer at Tradewinds Marina near Baltimore. The dealership will off er three Mercury Verado-powered models with anglers and families in mind: the 24 Bay, 26 Bay and 26 Open. Described by the company as crossover or hybrid-style boats for the family, these models offer a Porta Potti, built-in removable coolers, eight cup holders, three insulated livewells, lockable rod storage, a forward cushion package with reversible back rests, coffin box cooler with cushion set, and electronics.

The primary sales area for Crevalle has been from Corpus Christi, Texas, around the Gulf Coast to the Florida Keys and up to Sneads Ferry, North Carolina. The addition of Tradewinds Marina, a family-owned and operated business with more than 34 years of service to Maryland, extends Crevalle’s reach another 400 miles to the north.

For more information: crevalleboats.com

By Chris Knauss Southern Boating August 2017