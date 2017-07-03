Best Restaurant in the Outer Banks

If you’re cruising on the Outer Banks this summer and fine dining comes to mind, there’s no better restaurant in the Outer Banks than The Paper Canoe.

For starters, the Seared Sliced Duck Breast goes perfectly with a spectacular sunset over Currituck Sound. Try the Baby Butter Bibb Lettuce with gorgonzola, pears, poppyseed vinaigrette, hazelnuts, and sliced figs.

The Sausage Wood-Fired Pizza is fantastic, and the Seared Scallops are heavenly. The extensive menu offerings also include crab cakes, smoked tenderloin, roasted poussin chicken, wild catch-of-the-day, and plenty more served up with artistic flair, all of which invite additional visits.

papercanoeobx.com