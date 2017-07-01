THERE ARE FESTIVALS TO CELEBRATE LOCAL CULTURE, history, music, art and sports, and then there is the Beaufort Water Festival, which rolls all of these and more into one 10-day event. The festival honors all that is part of Beaufort, South Carolina’s location on a southern coastal sea island. Now in its 62nd year, the local attraction has grown signiﬁcantly into a national event. From July 14-23, spectators and participants will enjoy ﬁshing tournaments, sailing regattas, water-skiing demonstrations, and a Blessing of the Fleet. Add to that the excitement of an air show and a wide variety of music, art and food, and the Beaufort Water Festival becomes one of the largest waterfront events on the East Coast. For complete details and a schedule of events, visit bftwaterfestival.com.

Related