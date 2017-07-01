Beaufort Water Festival

THERE ARE FESTIVALS TO CELEBRATE LOCAL CULTURE, history, music, art and sports, and then there is the Beaufort Water Festival, which rolls all of these and more into one 10-day event. The festival honors all that is part of Beaufort, South Carolina’s location on a southern coastal sea island. Now in its 62nd year, the local attraction has grown signiﬁcantly into a national event. From July 14-23, spectators and participants will enjoy ﬁshing tournaments, sailing regattas, water-skiing demonstrations, and a Blessing of the Fleet. Add to that the excitement of an air show and a wide variety of music, art and food, and the Beaufort Water Festival becomes one of the largest waterfront events on the East Coast. For complete details and a schedule of events, visit bftwaterfestival.com.

