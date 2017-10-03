Optimist World Championships in Antigua

Set your (Opti) sails for Antigua

If you have a top Optimist dinghy sailor in the family, then start making plans to visit Antigua.

This Leeward island won the bid to host the Optimist World Championships, July 6-16, 2019. The Antigua Yacht Club in Falmouth Harbour will welcome the nearly 250 junior sailors from 50-plus countries that participate in the capstone event of this largest one-design class in the world. The Club is no stranger to huge sailing events, having hosted Antigua Sailing Week for the past 50 years and, more recently, the 2015 and 2016 Optimist North American Championships. However, don’t wait two years to check out the venue. Nautical history buffs will especially like Nelson’s Dockyard, some 2.5 miles from the Club. Named a UNESCO World Heritage Site last year, the dockyard was once home to Admiral Horatio Nelson and his fleet and is currently the only working Georgian dockyard in the world. It’s a great place see the island’s sailing past while anticipating the competition among future Olympic, America’s Cup and World Champions in 2019.

optiworld.org; antiguayachtclub.com

By Carol Bareuther for Southern Boating, October 2017

Photos by Ian Holyoak/Nevis Tourism Authority and Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

