Sloop, there it is!

Sloop racing at its best — the Carriacou Regatta Carriacou, the 13-square-mile island located north of Grenada, celebrates its 52nd Annual Carriacou Regatta starting August 1st. This is one regatta where it’s as much fun to sail as it is to watch, because the emphasis is on traditional island-built small open and long open wooden boats. Plus, there’s eye-catching sloop racing, which is experiencing a heyday thanks to the 2015-released documentary, Vanishing Sail.

“We are hoping to have the Antiguan sloops attend. This would be a new and very exciting addition to this year’s regatta, bearing in mind the keen sailing competition which exists between the Carriacou Sloops and the Antigua Sloops,” says Karl Benjamin, chairman of the regatta organizing committee. The sloops are gaff -rigged wooden boats typically ranging from 30-plus to 40-plus feet in length, that a century ago were used for inter-island trade and commercial ﬁshing.

Shoreside festivities include the kickoff Soca & Colors Fete on August 4th, signaling the start of a weekend of sailing and partying, and ending with the traditional Emancipation Day Parade and regatta prize-giving ceremony on August 7th. grenadagrenadines.com

By Carol Bareuther for Southern Boating August 2017