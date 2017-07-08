Where to Dock in The Bahamas: A Cruising Guide

ABACOS

Abaco Beach Resort & Boat Harbour Marina

Marsh Harbour, Abaco

abacobeachresort.com

(242) 367-2158

Accommodations for vessels up to 200’ LOA

Bluff House

Green Turtle Cay, Abacos

bluffhouse.com

(800) 745-4911

46-slip marina with power, water and free TV/Wi-Fi connections; catamaran-specific dockage available

Conch Inn Resort & Marina

Marsh Harbour, Abaco

(242) 367-4000

conchinn.com

80 slips; can accommodate vessels up to 175’ LOA; The Moorings and Sunsail charter bases

Green Turtle Club Resort & Marina

Turtle Cay, Abaco

greenturtleclub.com

(242) 365-4271

40 slips for vessels up to 130’ LOA

Hope Town Inn & Marina

Hope Town, Abaco

hopetownmarina.com

(242) 366-0003

50-slip, surge-free marina; moorings for boats up to 45’ LOA

Schooner Bay

Great Abaco

schoonerbaybahamas.com

(888) 275-1639

Marina, Blackfly Lodge and Harbour Village

Treasure Cay Marina

Abaco

treasurecay.com/marina

(242) 365-8250

Full-service, 150-slip marina with moorings, laundry, showers, duty-free shopping

ANDROS

Andros Lighthouse Yacht Club & Marina

Andros Island

myoutislands.com

(242) 368-2305

34-slip full-service facility

Kamalame Cay Resort Marina

Kamalame Cay, Andros

kamalame.com

(800) 790-7971

Accommodations for vessels up to 65’ LOA

BERRY ISLANDS

Berry Islands Club

Frazier’s Hog Cay

berryislandsclub.com

(242) 357-5617

12 slips for vessels up to 200’ LOA

Great Harbour Cay Marina

Berry Islands

greatharbourcaymarina.com

(242) 367-8005

65 slips for vessels up to 130’ LOA

BIMINI

Bimini Big Game Club Resort & Marina

Alice Town, North Bimini

biggameclubbimini.com

(800) 867-4764

75 slips for vessels up to 120’ LOA

Bimini Sands Resort & Marina

South Bimini

thebiminisands.com

(800) 737-1007

Full-service marina for vessels up to 100’ LOA; scuba center

Resorts World Bimini

North Bimini

rwbimini.com

(305) 374-6664 ext. 1035

Largest marina in The Bahamas; 200+ slips for vessels up to 180′ LOA

CAT ISLAND

Hawk’s Nest Resort & Marina

Cat Island

hawks-nest.com

(242) 342-7050

28-slip marina with personalized service

NEW PROVIDENCE

Albany Resort/Marina

New Providence

albanybahamas.com

(242) 909-7001

Accommodations for vessels up to 300’ LOA

Bay Street Marina

Nassau, New Providence

baystreetmarina.com

(242) 676-7000

89 slips for vessels up to 150’ LOA; free Wi-Fi

EXUMAS

Highbourne Cay Marina

highbournecaybahamas.com

(242) 355-1008

750 feet of dock space; call in advance for reservations

Marina Emerald Bay

Great Exuma Island

marinaemeraldbay.com

(242) 336-6100

150 slips for vessels 40-240 feet; 24-hour security; pump-out service at each slip

Staniel Cay Yacht Club

stanielcay.com

(242) 355-2024

Accommodations for yachts up to 185’ LOA

GRAND BAHAMA

Grand Bahama Yacht Club

Freeport

grandbahamayachtclub.com

(242) 373-8888

Accommodations for vessels up to 200’ LOA

Ocean Reef Resort & Yacht Club

Freeport

oceanreefbahamas.com

(242) 373-6921

50 slips for vessels up to 120’ LOA; lowest dockage rates in Freeport

Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour

West End

oldbahamabay.com

(888) 983-6188

Full-service marina with 72 slips up to 120’ LOA, 24-hour security, customs and immigration office

Port Lucaya Marina

Freeport

portlucayamarina.com

(242) 373-9090

Online slip reservations; services include catering, babysitting, and more

Sunrise Resort & Marina

Freeport

sunriseresortandmarina.com

(800) 932-4959

Full-service marina with 70 protected slips, 40-ton lift, customs and immigration office

ELEUTHERA

Cape Eleuthera Marina

capeeleuthera.com

(844) 884-1014

Full utilities and accommodations for vessels up to 200’ LOA

Romora Bay Club & Resort

Harbour Island

romorabay.com

(242) 333-2325

Deep-water, full-service marina with 40 slips, 24-hour security and video surveillance

Valentines Resort & Marina

Harbour Island

valentinesresort.com

(242) 333-2142

Can accommodate vessels up to 160’ LOA; open to transient cruisers year-round

LONG ISLAND

Flying Fish Marina

Clarence Town, Long Island

flyingfishmarina.com

(242) 337-3430

30-, 50- and 100-amp power; water, laundry and fuel

Stella Maris Resort

Long Island

stellamarisresort.com

(242) 338-2050

Accommodations for vessels up to 100’ LOA