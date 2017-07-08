Where to Dock in The Bahamas: A Cruising Guide

ABACOS
Abaco Beach Resort & Boat Harbour Marina
Marsh Harbour, Abaco
abacobeachresort.com
(242) 367-2158
Accommodations for vessels up to 200’ LOA
Bluff House
Green Turtle Cay, Abacos
bluffhouse.com
(800) 745-4911
46-slip marina with power, water and free TV/Wi-Fi connections; catamaran-specific dockage available
Conch Inn Resort & Marina
Marsh Harbour, Abaco
(242) 367-4000
conchinn.com
80 slips; can accommodate vessels up to 175’ LOA; The Moorings and Sunsail charter bases
Green Turtle Club Resort & Marina
Turtle Cay, Abaco
greenturtleclub.com
(242) 365-4271
40 slips for vessels up to 130’ LOA
Hope Town Inn & Marina
Hope Town, Abaco
hopetownmarina.com
(242) 366-0003
50-slip, surge-free marina; moorings for boats up to 45’ LOA
Schooner Bay
Great Abaco
schoonerbaybahamas.com
(888) 275-1639
Marina, Blackfly Lodge and Harbour Village
Treasure Cay Marina
Abaco
treasurecay.com/marina
(242) 365-8250
Full-service, 150-slip marina with moorings, laundry, showers, duty-free shopping
ANDROS
Andros Lighthouse Yacht Club & Marina
Andros Island
myoutislands.com
(242) 368-2305
34-slip full-service facility
Kamalame Cay Resort Marina
Kamalame Cay, Andros
kamalame.com
(800) 790-7971
Accommodations for vessels up to 65’ LOA
BERRY ISLANDS
Berry Islands Club
Frazier’s Hog Cay
berryislandsclub.com
(242) 357-5617
12 slips for vessels up to 200’ LOA
Great Harbour Cay Marina
Berry Islands
greatharbourcaymarina.com
(242) 367-8005
65 slips for vessels up to 130’ LOA
BIMINI
Bimini Big Game Club Resort & Marina
Alice Town, North Bimini
biggameclubbimini.com
(800) 867-4764
75 slips for vessels up to 120’ LOA
Bimini Sands Resort & Marina
South Bimini
thebiminisands.com
(800) 737-1007
Full-service marina for vessels up to 100’ LOA; scuba center
Resorts World Bimini
North Bimini
rwbimini.com
(305) 374-6664 ext. 1035
Largest marina in The Bahamas; 200+ slips for vessels up to 180′ LOA
CAT ISLAND
Hawk’s Nest Resort & Marina
Cat Island
hawks-nest.com
(242) 342-7050
28-slip marina with personalized service
NEW PROVIDENCE
Albany Resort/Marina
New Providence
albanybahamas.com
(242) 909-7001
Accommodations for vessels up to 300’ LOA
Bay Street Marina
Nassau, New Providence
baystreetmarina.com
(242) 676-7000
89 slips for vessels up to 150’ LOA; free Wi-Fi
EXUMAS
Highbourne Cay Marina
highbournecaybahamas.com
(242) 355-1008
750 feet of dock space; call in advance for reservations
Marina Emerald Bay
Great Exuma Island
marinaemeraldbay.com
(242) 336-6100
150 slips for vessels 40-240 feet; 24-hour security; pump-out service at each slip
Staniel Cay Yacht Club
stanielcay.com
(242) 355-2024
Accommodations for yachts up to 185’ LOA
GRAND BAHAMA
Grand Bahama Yacht Club
Freeport
grandbahamayachtclub.com
(242) 373-8888
Accommodations for vessels up to 200’ LOA
Ocean Reef Resort & Yacht Club
Freeport
oceanreefbahamas.com
(242) 373-6921
50 slips for vessels up to 120’ LOA; lowest dockage rates in Freeport
Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour
West End
oldbahamabay.com
(888) 983-6188
Full-service marina with 72 slips up to 120’ LOA, 24-hour security, customs and immigration office
Port Lucaya Marina
Freeport
portlucayamarina.com
(242) 373-9090
Online slip reservations; services include catering, babysitting, and more
Sunrise Resort & Marina
Freeport
sunriseresortandmarina.com
(800) 932-4959
Full-service marina with 70 protected slips, 40-ton lift, customs and immigration office
ELEUTHERA
Cape Eleuthera Marina
capeeleuthera.com
(844) 884-1014
Full utilities and accommodations for vessels up to 200’ LOA
Romora Bay Club & Resort
Harbour Island
romorabay.com
(242) 333-2325
Deep-water, full-service marina with 40 slips, 24-hour security and video surveillance
Valentines Resort & Marina
Harbour Island
valentinesresort.com
(242) 333-2142
Can accommodate vessels up to 160’ LOA; open to transient cruisers year-round
LONG ISLAND
Flying Fish Marina
Clarence Town, Long Island
flyingfishmarina.com
(242) 337-3430
30-, 50- and 100-amp power; water, laundry and fuel
Stella Maris Resort
Long Island
stellamarisresort.com
(242) 338-2050
Accommodations for vessels up to 100’ LOA