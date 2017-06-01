Where to find the best Conch Salads

A Taste of the Islands
There is little doubt that the lowly sea snail known as conch is the most recognized and longed-for Bahamian food specialty. Rarely available outside The Bahamas or Turks and Caicos, it is always a special treat to enjoy when you visit and can be prepared many ways: cracked (battered and fried), stewed, chowder, crispy fritters, or curried. But the undisputed star of this show is conch salad. This ceviche-style dish contains just a few simple ingredients, but slight variations make every bowl from a new chef a different experience.
The basic recipe includes just conch, onion, bell peppers (usually green but all colors are fair game), and tomatoes, with a marinade of lime juice, sour orange and goat peppers, which serves to “cook” the meat. To start, you may get a demonstration of how to remove the conch from its shell. The conch and vegetables will be finely chopped right in front of you in a dramatic show of knife skills. The lime and orange are then hand-squeezed over the mix, and you will probably get to decide how much heat you like from the hot pepper. Universally served in a white Styrofoam bowl, pair it with a cold Kalik or Sands and enjoy. An increasingly popular “tropical” variation adds some combination of apple, mango or pineapple to the mix for a slightly sweeter flavor.
Many conch stands are right on the beach or even over the water, while others exemplify the casual island lifestyle in a tiki bar setting. Often, location creates the experience as much as the food. These are a few of our favorites:
Potter’s Cay, Nassau: Under the Paradise Island bridge on the Nassau side, there are more food stands than you can count. Pick one and try the conch salad.
Chat ‘N’ Chill, Stocking Island, the Exumas: The conch bar is steps from the water. Hand-feed some scraps to the rays while you wait.
Max’s Conch Bar, Deadman’s Cay, Long Island: The food is great, but the friendly owner and staff and the setting in a cool, tiki-style outdoor bar makes the experience fantastic.
Sunshine or Hidden Treasures, New Bight, Cat Island: Both offer great conch to enjoy while relaxing on a gorgeous white-sand beach. There’s a fire pit out back and live rake-n-scrape music whenever a crowd gathers. The salad is traditional or “moderned up” as you like. The fritters are good, too!
Navigation News
A new mobile communication company has begun operation in The Bahamas and is rapidly expanding service to some of the most popular destinations for visitors. ALIV offers 4G LTE and 3G through its network of 135 towers, covering Freeport and West End, Grand Bahama, the main island of Abaco, New Providence, and Eleuthera. It has retail stores in all of those locations, in addition to a network of authorized dealers. Depending on your itinerary, ALIV may be an alternative to BTC for local cell and data service. bealiv.com
Abaco Sailing Regatta
The 42nd Annual Regatta Time in Abaco will be held June 22-30, 2017, in the Sea of Abaco. The weeklong event begins with a kickoff party at Pete’s Pub in Little Harbor, then moves north for a series of four races, both round the buoys and point to point. Race starts are at Hope Town, Guana Cay, Treasure Cay, and Green Turtle Cay. There are several layday parties and a final awards celebration at Bluff House on Green Turtle Cay. Classes include RTIA (spinnaker) and PHRF (non-spinnaker) boats, multihulls and Mother Tub (cruisers). Regardless of your racing experience, this will be a fun regatta for all. regattatimeinabaco.com
Bahamas Entry for Crew
It is common to have crew fly into The Bahamas who will be leaving with you by boat, returning to the U.S. or going onward to other countries. But they will need to make special arrangements to avoid difficulty at immigration upon arrival. Normally, a return flight reservation is required for admittance to the islands. In fact, Bahamas immigration officials recommend the arriving crew purchase a round-trip ticket and later apply for a refund on the unused return leg. To avoid this issue, the boat captain should meet the crew at immigration upon arrival and present the vessel’s cruising permit. The skipper ideally will have added the crew names to the permit for original entry into The Bahamas. This should enable your crew to successfully pass immigration and cover their eventual departure tax as well
Pineapple Festival — Eleuthera
The Annual Pineapple Festival will be held in Gregory Town, Eleuthera, June 1-5, 2017. Celebrating the history of one of the most important agricultural commodities in The Bahamas, the event offers fun activities, including pineapple-eating and cooking contests, cycling and running races, traditional games and food, and live music. Admission is free. Contact the Eleuthera Tourist Office, (242) 332-2142,
Rex Noel Southern Boating Magazine June 2017