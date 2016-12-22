Carver C43

The C43 Coupe boasts a broad, single-level salon with 6-feet, 8-inches of headroom, which becomes part of a seamless indoor/outdoor living space when the glass cockpit doors are open. It also features two spacious staterooms, each with 6-feet, 6-inches of headroom, a well-appointed galley, a private owners’ head with separate stall shower, and a separate day-guest head. There’s abundant seating throughout the boat, an expansive swim platform, a retractable electric glass sunroof, and an available retractable sunshade. In addition, wide side-decks provide easy access to the foredeck.

The C43 is much more than her accommodations and unique design elements; however, her hull and deck feature both hand-laid and vacuum-infused structural and nonstructural fiberglass and core laminates for superior strength. Below the waterline, the hull bottom is bead-blasted to ensure optimal bonding with the sprayed-on, anti-fouling paint, which creates an exceptionally smooth running surface. Carver also incorporates fiberglass stringers for structural integrity and better performance, while its unique vacuum-bagging technology reduces unnecessary weight.

