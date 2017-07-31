Never Enough is a cold-molded, two-stateroom Whiticar Custom Convertible (LOA 56′; Beam 17’6″; Draft 5′) designed by Robert Ullberg, with an interior by Sam Rowell of SR Marine Interiors. Power is supplied by a pair of MTU 8V2000CR M94 diesels with a conventional drive train. Tankage is 1,350 gallons of fuel, with 180 gallons of water. The yacht will cruise at 29 knots turning 1,950 rpm, and top out at 38 knots turning 2,350 rpm. She has classic deckhouse lines, a reverse sheer that breaks just ahead of the large main cockpit and rises forward to handle big waves easily, and sports a full tuna tower. Her interior is remarkable for its rich wooden finishing and joinery and its classic layout. whiticar.com

