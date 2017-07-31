Roscioli Donzi Yachts

When Robert Roscioli designed the R-58, he made it available in three custom conﬁgurations—Express, Sport Cruiser and Convertible. It is easy to admire the low, sleek hull (LOA 58′; Beam 17’8″; Draft 4’10”) on which all three layouts are based. Twin 1,600-hp Detroit Diesel/MTU 10V2000 common-rail diesels turn traditional shaft drives and propel the boat to a cruising speed of 32 knots and a max speed of 40-plus knots. Standard tankage for the Roscioli Donzi is 175 gallons of water and 1,500 gallons of fuel, but there is an option to increase fuel tankage in the Convertible to 1,660 gallons. The well-laid-out ﬂybridge features a large helm console to port with a centerline wheel, and a pair of custom helm chairs that have good views of the action in the cockpit. donziyachts.com

