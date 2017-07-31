Merritt Custom 86





Merritt’s Boat and Engine Works Beginning in 1955, when brothers Buddy and Allen combined their talents to build vessels for South Florida ﬁshermen, a custom boat bearing the Merritt family name has always been a proven, desirable platform for catching ﬁsh. Today, the custom ﬁshing boats emerging from the Pompano Beach, Florida, yard, that was started back in 1948, range right up to a Merritt Custom 86, with luxurious amenities that far outstrip the bare-bones features of the ﬁrst builds. Currently, the yard is busy with the construction of a 66 and an 86, with the most recent launch being a 72 named My Love. One thing has not changed over the years—the yard is renowned for the craftsmanship of its builders. merrittboat.com

