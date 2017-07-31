Jarrett Bay Boatworks

Builder’s Choice is Jarrett Bay’s fourth custom hull built for a well-known family in the sportﬁshing community, and it is the largest boat to date for those owners (LOA 64’8″; Beam 18’8″; Draft 5’4″; Displ. 78,000 lbs.). Power for this yacht is a pair of CAT C32 ACERT diesels in a conventional drive conﬁguration. The boat carries 1,800 gallons of fuel and 275 gallons of water. With a raised mezzanine for spectators, the cockpit has three teak-planked levels, a mid-height step with storage, a 140-square-foot main level with room all around, and a custom ﬁghting chair. The spacious bridge contains a large console, room for two custom chairs with a good view of the cockpit and a huge lounging area forward. The luxurious salon is warm and comfortable. jarrettbay.com

