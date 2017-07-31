The Hatteras GT 70 Convertible fuses the renowned builder’s reputation for toughness and reliability with luxury and comfort afloat. Designed with the performance-minded tournament angler in mind, the GT 70 (LOA 70’6″; Beam 21’4″; Draft 5′; Displ. 120,000 lbs.) has a fuel capacity of 2,140 gallons and standard twin 1,900-hp CAT C32A diesels, which provide cruising speeds in the mid 30-knot range and top-end speeds of more than 40 knots, according to the builder. The five-stateroom layout includes two suites with double berths and three with

Pullman berths, along with crew quarters. Mezzanine seating offers comfortable viewing, as well as a place for the next fisherman in the queue to get ready for the fight. Twin custom helm chairs have excellent views of the action in the cockpit. hatterasyachts.com

