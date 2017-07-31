The Hatteras GT 70 Convertible fuses the renowned builder’s reputation for toughness and reliability with luxury and comfort afloat. Designed with the performance-minded tournament angler in mind, the GT 70 (LOA 70’6″; Beam 21’4″; Draft 5′; Displ. 120,000 lbs.) has a fuel capacity of 2,140 gallons and standard twin 1,900-hp CAT C32A diesels, which provide cruising speeds in the mid 30-knot range and top-end speeds of more than 40 knots, according to the builder. The five-stateroom layout includes two suites with double berths and three with
Pullman berths, along with crew quarters. Mezzanine seating offers comfortable viewing, as well as a place for the next fisherman in the queue to get ready for the fight. Twin custom helm chairs have excellent views of the action in the cockpit. hatterasyachts.com
Hatteras GT 70
