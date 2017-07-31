Unless you were sleeping at the switch, you undoubtedly know that Bertram is back, with a 35 that pays homage to the renowned 31-footer that helped Richard Bertram build an empire of tough, hardcore sportﬁshing yachts. The new 35 is from the board of Michael Peters, with a longer and beamier version of the iconic Bertram 31 and retains its classic style and desirable rough-water ride. (The new design has a deadrise of 22 degrees.) The 35 (LOA 35′; Beam 12’5″; Draft 2’6″; Half-load Displ. 20,800 lbs.) will be offered in cruising and ﬁshing conﬁgurations, with twin 460-hp Caterpillar C7 diesels aimed at 40-knot top speeds. Attractive options include a bow thruster to help move the nose around authoritatively in cross winds and a Seakeeper gyro stabilizer to help ensure comfort aboard for family and guests. bertram.com

