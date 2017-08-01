Triple caramel-colored helm chairs span the helm area. Their rich coloring echoes the styled piping that runs around the interior perimeter of the vessel. Fold-down footrests offer both comfort and security. A polished chrome steering wheel rests in front of three 16” displays, all melded together seamlessly and providing the illusion of a singular, ultra-wide panel. Other premium electronics include a marine stereo system with eight premium speakers and a subwoofer. The helm also allows for USB connection for additional functionality.

Behind the helm chairs, a spacious countertop easily transforms into a prep station complete with electric grill, sink, refrigerator, and utensil drawers. For owners who prefer to entertain less and fish more, tackle and tray storage compartments are also an option. Plenty of storage abounds in the form of recessed storage lockers throughout the boat, and optimally located grab rails offer safety. A Seakeeper system can be installed for even great stability.

The Buddy Davis 42 CC comes with a standard power option of triple Yamaha V8s at 350-hp each. Need to get to the canyons faster? Davis Yachts offers a quad configuration of Yamaha V8s with 300 or 350 horsepower for 60+ mph speed. And even while these power options yell performance and power, the vessel’s relatively light displacement equates to remarkable efficiency. These savings in miles per gallon add up quickly, especially when making long runs offshore.

The 42 CC offers much more than superior handling and ride. It’s also a high-performance fishing vessel capable of tackling most any situation. With an agility that belies its 42-foot length, the boat shows off its variety of hardcore angling amenities once off shore. The 42 CC rises to the occasion to meet a divergent set of fishing needs (and wants). So whether you’re headed for the shallow backwaters where fly-fishing abounds to deep canyons miles off shore where tuna congregate, the 42 CC is built to do it all.

Buddy Davis prides themselves on boats that are designed to accommodate even the most demanding of fishermen and women, with built-in features from bow to stern. Insulated in-floor fish boxes hold your catch of the day, appointed with a macerator pump out. Meanwhile, dual illuminated livewells at the transom offer both convenience and a nice aesthetic touch. Ample rod storage can be found throughout the vessel, as well as below the gunnel for ease of access. A starboard dive door also comes standard.

Other creature comforts on the Buddy Davis 42 CC include premier forward seating in the bow, complete with lounge-style seating, storage areas and molded bucket holders. Aft seating options can be folded up and out of the way while not in use, allowing easier access to the transom during peak fishing times.

Below deck, a surprisingly spacious cabin offers accommodations for four, complete with elegant cherry wood interior. Air conditioning helps keep the heat at bay, and a large flat-screen TV offers premium entertainment options during downtime. A full galley has a cook top, microwave and refrigerator, and the head contains a separate shower stall.

Like every production Buddy Davis model, the 42 CC is customizable. Hull color, tower configuration or fishing options—the 42 CC can be built to any specification. Furthermore, the boat continues the tradition of high-quality performance boats that have built the brand’s reputation. The Buddy Davis 42 CC is a serious contender for any offshore and bay fisherman.

SPECIFICATIONS

LOA: 42’

Beam: 12’ 6”

Draft: 2’ 5”

Displacement: 19,320 lbs.

Fuel/Water: 600/62 U.S. gals.

Power (standard): Triple Yamaha V8 @ 350-hp each

MSRP: Inquire

CONTACT

Egg Harbor Yachts, Inc.

801 Philadelphia Ave

Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215

(609) 965-2300

davisyachts.com

By Susanna Botkin Southern Boating May 2017