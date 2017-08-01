Performance Plus
Davis Yachts debuts a serious fishing vessel with clean, classic lines and impressive performance.
A single glance at the new 2017 Buddy Davis 42 Center Console reveals a yacht that holds true to the traditional Davis pedigree. This venerable, well-respected brand, part of the New Jersey-based Egg Harbor Yacht Group, has steadily carved out space for itself within the custom-built boating market. The 42 CC is the latest addition to a lineup that includes four center consoles that begin at 28 feet. A component of the appeal of Davis builds, apart from their notorious strength and performance, is that they are all manufactured in a single factory located in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey. A streamlined, horizontally integrated construction process translates to boats that are designed, built, finished, and outfitted all in the same location for production consistency rarely found in other boats at this range.
Davis hulls are recognized by their Carolina flare, which gives the Buddy Davis 42 CC a narrow front that provides better piercing through water, keeps spray to a minimum and provides additional buoyancy for a dry ride. “One walk down a dock with 100 sportfishing boats and you can easily pick out a Davis. It’s simply beautiful to look at from any angle,” says Dr. Ira Trocki, owner of the Davis brand and adds that Davis hulls are known for their legendary ride. Indeed, a substantial keel and skeg prevents wandering and pounding; the boat easily slices through waves and tracks effortlessly. A 24-degree deep-V hull works to soften seas once offshore, but also provides a modest amount of draft that will give returning crew confidence at inland ports.
The 42 CC shares its hull with the already successful 28 and 34 center console but boasts an all-new custom deck and helm. “True to the Davis pedigree, hulls are laid up with only solid fiberglass below the waterline, with various composite core materials used in the hull sides, deck, superstructure, and interior to gain strength and stiffness while reducing weight gain. A new Davis Yacht will represent all the style, detail and engineering of a custom yacht with all the benefits of intelligent production,” said Bob Weidhass, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Egg Harbor Yacht Group. A wide 12’ 6” beam allows for a roomy helm area packed with creature comforts that you won’t find on other bare bones, fishing-first type center consoles. Well thought-out details, such as cooling cup holders in the helm, can be appreciated by the captain and crew alike.
Triple caramel-colored helm chairs span the helm area. Their rich coloring echoes the styled piping that runs around the interior perimeter of the vessel. Fold-down footrests offer both comfort and security. A polished chrome steering wheel rests in front of three 16” displays, all melded together seamlessly and providing the illusion of a singular, ultra-wide panel. Other premium electronics include a marine stereo system with eight premium speakers and a subwoofer. The helm also allows for USB connection for additional functionality.
Behind the helm chairs, a spacious countertop easily transforms into a prep station complete with electric grill, sink, refrigerator, and utensil drawers. For owners who prefer to entertain less and fish more, tackle and tray storage compartments are also an option. Plenty of storage abounds in the form of recessed storage lockers throughout the boat, and optimally located grab rails offer safety. A Seakeeper system can be installed for even great stability.
The Buddy Davis 42 CC comes with a standard power option of triple Yamaha V8s at 350-hp each. Need to get to the canyons faster? Davis Yachts offers a quad configuration of Yamaha V8s with 300 or 350 horsepower for 60+ mph speed. And even while these power options yell performance and power, the vessel’s relatively light displacement equates to remarkable efficiency. These savings in miles per gallon add up quickly, especially when making long runs offshore.
The 42 CC offers much more than superior handling and ride. It’s also a high-performance fishing vessel capable of tackling most any situation. With an agility that belies its 42-foot length, the boat shows off its variety of hardcore angling amenities once off shore. The 42 CC rises to the occasion to meet a divergent set of fishing needs (and wants). So whether you’re headed for the shallow backwaters where fly-fishing abounds to deep canyons miles off shore where tuna congregate, the 42 CC is built to do it all.
Buddy Davis prides themselves on boats that are designed to accommodate even the most demanding of fishermen and women, with built-in features from bow to stern. Insulated in-floor fish boxes hold your catch of the day, appointed with a macerator pump out. Meanwhile, dual illuminated livewells at the transom offer both convenience and a nice aesthetic touch. Ample rod storage can be found throughout the vessel, as well as below the gunnel for ease of access. A starboard dive door also comes standard.
Other creature comforts on the Buddy Davis 42 CC include premier forward seating in the bow, complete with lounge-style seating, storage areas and molded bucket holders. Aft seating options can be folded up and out of the way while not in use, allowing easier access to the transom during peak fishing times.
Below deck, a surprisingly spacious cabin offers accommodations for four, complete with elegant cherry wood interior. Air conditioning helps keep the heat at bay, and a large flat-screen TV offers premium entertainment options during downtime. A full galley has a cook top, microwave and refrigerator, and the head contains a separate shower stall.
Like every production Buddy Davis model, the 42 CC is customizable. Hull color, tower configuration or fishing options—the 42 CC can be built to any specification. Furthermore, the boat continues the tradition of high-quality performance boats that have built the brand’s reputation. The Buddy Davis 42 CC is a serious contender for any offshore and bay fisherman.
SPECIFICATIONS
LOA: 42’
Beam: 12’ 6”
Draft: 2’ 5”
Displacement: 19,320 lbs.
Fuel/Water: 600/62 U.S. gals.
Power (standard): Triple Yamaha V8 @ 350-hp each
MSRP: Inquire
CONTACT
Egg Harbor Yachts, Inc.
801 Philadelphia Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
(609) 965-2300
davisyachts.com
By Susanna Botkin Southern Boating May 2017