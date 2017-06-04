APPROXIMATELY 40 MILES SOUTH of Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina, are a series of underwater ledges and cliffs known as the “Big Rock”—a relatively small area of ocean about 10 miles long and 1 mile wide, where the warm, clear waters of the Gulf Stream intersect the North American Continental Shelf. The spot is a haven for small reef fish and the larger fish that prey on them. It is over the “Big Rock” where, in 1957, a recreational sport fisherman caught the first Blue Marlin along the Carolina coasts and from which a billion-dollar industry has grown. That history is celebrated June 9-17 with the 59th Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament.

The Big Rock has become the Super Bowl of fishing tournaments with an impressive fleet of private and charter boats going after the million-dollar title catch. What began as a small fishing club’s attempt to spur growth in a depressed area has grown into one of the world’s most respected fishing tournaments. Its mission statement—promoting conservation among sport fishermen, raising money for local charities preserving the maritime culture and promoting marine education— has been an overwhelming success. Since 1988, the tournament has donated more than $3.5 million to local charities.

Fishing takes place Monday, June 12th to Saturday, June 17th from 9am to 3pm. The scales for game fish close Monday to Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 6pm. Watch the weigh-in of each day’s catch at the weigh station on the Morehead City waterfront. Complete tournament information is available at thebigrock.com.