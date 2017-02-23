TELL US: what is the best cruising cocktail?

TELL US: what is the best cruising cocktail?

best cruising cocktails

What is your favorite cocktail to enjoy aboard or cruising?

Tell us in the poll below and then read our staff pick:

There are so many options…Gibson?Gimlet?Gin Fizz? Gin Madras?Greyhound? And those are just the ‘G’s!

SB&Y’s Staff Pick

You’ve heard of a Moscow Mule… but what about a Sailors Mule?

Sailors Mule
No! Not that kind.

This cocktail has an added kick with a spicy ginger and simple syrup in the mix. If you can’t find ginger simple syrup, just chop fresh ginger into thin rounds and boil with 1 cup water and 1 cup sugar for 30 minutes, strain and cool.

 

Ingredients 
1 oz. lime juice
3.5 oz. ginger beer
1 oz. ginger simple syrup
1.5 oz. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum (or substitute your rum of choice)

 

best cruising cocktail
Okay, that’s more like it! A true Sailors Mule. Yum!

Add rum, lime juice, and ginger simple syrup to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake to combine. Pour into a glass with a few cubes of ice and top with ginger beer. Add lime wedge and mint for garnish, if desired. Enjoy!

