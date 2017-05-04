This flavorful menu celebrates the best of The Bahamas!

Each recipe in this Bahamian menu recipes serve 4.

Plantation Rum Punch

8 oz. rum

8 oz. lime juice

3 tbsp. sugar

Pinch of nutmeg

In a shaker, mix rum and lime juice with sugar until it dissolves. Pour over cracked ice into 4 glasses. Top each with a pinch of nutmeg. (The nutmeg elevates this cocktail, so please don’t skip it!)

Bahamian Conch Salad

½ tsp. salt

¾ cup lime juice

1 tbsp. chopped cilantro or parsley (optional)

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1-2 jalapeño peppers, minced or

1-2 tsp. of hot sauce

½ cup red onion, diced

1.5-lb. conch, diced (may substitute small cooked shrimp or raw fish—snapper, grouper, mahi, or tuna)

1-2 limes, quartered

Tortilla chips, plantain chips or crackers

In a large bowl mix salt, lime juice, cilantro, garlic, peppers, and onions. Add conch and toss to combine. Chill for several hours if possible. Serve family-style in a bowl along with chips or crackers, or serve individually on 4 plates lined with lettuce and surrounded by sliced tomatoes and cucumbers with a basket of chips or crackers. Garnish with quartered limes and hot sauce on the side.

Bahamian Barbecue Shrimp

¼ cup lemon juice

1 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ tsp. each, onion powder and garlic powder

2 tsp. each, dried thyme, oregano and paprika

½ tsp. each, salt and pepper

¼ tsp. hot sauce, or to taste

3 tbsp. beef base such as Better than Bouillon, Knorr, Tone’s, or Herb Ox

16-20 large shrimp, shelled and deveined

½ stick cold salted butter, cut into 5 pieces

For the sauce, mix the first seven ingredients (except for the shrimp and the butter) in a bowl, cover and set aside for several hours or overnight to allow flavors to meld.

To prepare shrimp, place them in a heavy skillet with 1⅓ cups sauce. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook until shrimp is barely done, then remove them from the pan. Remove pan from the heat and begin stirring one piece of butter into the sauce. As one piece of butter melts, add another until all are incorporated into sauce. Add shrimp and heat over low until warm. Serve shrimp on toasted bread or steamed rice to soak up all the delicious sauce!

This barbecue sauce is dark, smoky and well-spiced, but not hot. I suspect it is also delicious with fish, chicken and beef.

Spicy Cucumbers

1 tsp. hot sauce

2 tbsp. lime juice

2 garlic clove, minced

2 scallions or 1 small onion, chopped

4 cucumbers, thinly sliced

Pepper

Mix hot sauce, lime juice, garlic, and onion in a bowl. Toss with cucumbers and then marinate for 1-2 hours. Serve with a sprinkle of pepper.

Coconut Macaroons

14 oz. sweetened condensed milk

2 tsp. vanilla

4 oz. shredded, sweetened or unsweetened coconut (depending on preferred sweetness)

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Combine coconut, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla in a large mixing bowl; mix well until it creates a stiff dough. Roll each cookie tightly in a ball and place on parchment or aluminum foil-lined and greased baking sheets.

Chill for 1 hour. Bake 10-15 minutes or until lightly browned on edges and top. Macaroons will spread out when cooking. Cool and carefully remove from baking sheet.

Store covered in refrigerator or on counter top.

