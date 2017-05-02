Bahamas Fishing Tournaments

Many fishing tournaments are held in The Bahamas throughout the year. While the following is certainly not a complete list, it gives some idea of the possibilities for May.

May 17 — May 20

The Shootout

Abaco Beach Resort at Boat Harbor, Great Abaco

Contact skip@skipstournaments.com or visit skipstournaments.com.

May 21 — May 24

Hawk’s Nest 17th Annual Billfish Blast

Contact info@hawks-nest.com or visit hawks-nest.com.

May 31 — June 3

Abaco Beach Blue Marlin Invitational

Abaco Beach Resort at Boat Harbor, Great Abaco

Contact skip@skipstournaments.com or visit skipstournaments.com.

June 3

CAPT. PERCY DARVILLE BOTTOM FISHING TOURNAMENT

Great Harbour Cay Marina, The Berry Islands.

Contact info@greatharbourcaymarina.com or visit bakersbayinvitational.com.