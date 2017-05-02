Bahamas Fishing Tournaments
Many fishing tournaments are held in The Bahamas throughout the year. While the following is certainly not a complete list, it gives some idea of the possibilities for May.
May 17 — May 20
The Shootout
Abaco Beach Resort at Boat Harbor, Great Abaco
Contact skip@skipstournaments.com or visit skipstournaments.com.
May 21 — May 24
Hawk’s Nest 17th Annual Billfish Blast
Contact info@hawks-nest.com or visit hawks-nest.com.
May 31 — June 3
Abaco Beach Blue Marlin Invitational
Abaco Beach Resort at Boat Harbor, Great Abaco
Contact skip@skipstournaments.com or visit skipstournaments.com.
June 3
CAPT. PERCY DARVILLE BOTTOM FISHING TOURNAMENT
Great Harbour Cay Marina, The Berry Islands.
Contact info@greatharbourcaymarina.com or visit bakersbayinvitational.com.
Pigs in a Poke
In February, one of the best-known tourist destinations in the Exumas suffered a surprising tragedy when a number of the swimming pigs at Big Majors Spot died or were killed. Reports vary, but roughly seven to eight pigs were found dead and floating in the water off the island. A number of other pigs were still alive and apparently healthy on shore. At press time, locals were awaiting autopsy results from veterinarians. For those who have photographed and fed these critters we hope there are no further problems, but for now local authorities ask visitors to refrain from feeding the pigs.
Navigation News
The wreck of a stranded barge was reported on the north end of Lynyard Cay along the North Bar Channel entrance to the Sea of Abaco.