Celebrate Oktoberfest with Apple Strudel

Raise a stein with a foamy head and try this menu inspired by Oktoberfest. All recipes serve four.

Prost!

German Beer Cheese

4 oz. Brie

4 oz. cream cheese

2 tbsp. butter

1-2 tbsp. beer

1½ tsp. paprika, or more to taste

1 tsp. mustard

1½ tbsp. capers

2 tbsp.onion, minced

¼ tsp. each, salt and pepper

1½ tbsp. caraway seeds (optional)

German bread, crackers or pretzels

In a mixing bowl, remove rind from Brie and blend with cream cheese and butter. Slowly add beer a little at a time until mixture is the consistency of a spread. Add paprika, mustard, capers, and onion. Add salt and pepper to taste. Place in dish and top with caraway seeds if desired. Serve with German bread, crackers or pretzels.

German Potato Salad

1½ lb. potatoes, halved or thickly sliced

1 small onion, minced

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. sugar

2 tsp. vinegar, or more to taste

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped (or ½ tsp. dried)

In a large pot, boil potatoes for 10 minutes until fork tender. Drain and reserve 1/2 cup of starchy water. Set potatoes aside in mixing bowl. In another small bowl, mix onions, salt, sugar, vinegar, and vegetable oil with reserved water. Pour mixture onto warm potatoes and fold gently to avoid breaking potato slices. Let salad rest at room temperature until dressing has been completely absorbed by potatoes. Sprinkle with chopped or dried parsley and serve.

Apple, Nut and Cheese Salad

4½ tbsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. lemon peel, grated

1 cup onion, finely chopped

4½ tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. each salt and pepper, or more to taste

4 cups romaine, chopped

2 heads Belgian endive, chopped (optional)

2 small apples, diced

1 cup radishes, sliced (optional)

¼ lb. Swiss or Gouda cheese, diced

½ cup walnuts or pecans

In a small bowl mix lemon juice, lemon peel, onion, and olive oil to create the dressing then season with salt and pepper. In a mixing bowl combine greens, apple, radish, cheese, and nuts. Toss salad with dressing and serve.

Wiener Schnitzel

Four 4-5 oz. veal (or pork or chicken) cutlets pounded to 1/8-inch thick

1 cup flour

1 tsp. each salt and pepper

2 tbsp. mustard

3 eggs

2-3 cups Panko breadcrumbs

4 tbsp. oil

4 tbsp. butter

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Pound cutlets between two layers of plastic wrap using mallet or wine bottle. Set up the breading station and mix flour and 1/2 teaspoon of both salt and pepper on paper plate. In a mixing bowl, whisk together mustard and eggs. On another paper plate, combine breadcrumbs and the remaining salt and pepper. Cover each cutlet first in the flour, then egg mixture, and then breadcrumbs. Heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add cutlets in batches and cook until golden brown on both sides, about 3-4 minutes. Repeat with remaining cutlets. Serve with lemon.

Apple Cake

4 oz. butter, softened

1¹⁄³ cups sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup self-rising flour

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tbsp. lemon juice

3 to 4 apples, thinly sliced (substitute plums, peaches or other seasonal fruit)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Butter an 8-inch square pan. In a mixing bowl cream together butter and 1 cup of sugar. Stir in the eggs and vanilla. Add flour and beat until combined. Spread the mixture evenly in the prepared pan. In a small bowl combine the remaining 1/3 cup sugar with cinnamon. In a mixing bowl, toss apple slices with lemon juice. Add cinnamon-sugar mixture and toss to coat each slice. Arrange the apple slices on top of batter, overlap in rows and press lightly into the batter. Bake for 45-60 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

By Lori Ross, Southern Boating Magazine October 2016